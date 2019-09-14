Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Trimmed Stake by $5.00 Million; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Lifted by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 638,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.17M, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS COMPANY TO INVEST UP TO $4.8B FROM 2018-21; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Limited reported 6,338 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 850 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 97,364 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 131,648 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 45 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 4.60M shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 7,459 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 100,723 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 115 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 40 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.09% or 17,320 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34,489 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $622.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 74,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95M for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.