Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Raised Its Stake by $24.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Has Upped by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 265.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 51,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 14,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 3.27M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.73M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 45,894 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 23,231 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 9,194 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 46,724 shares. Whittier Trust reported 2,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,059 were reported by Charter Tru. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166,550 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 205,122 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 103,477 are held by Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 678,797 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company owns 1.40M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Torray Limited Com holds 290,064 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,627 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,063 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.