Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Lifted Stake

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.99M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 232.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95 million for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.