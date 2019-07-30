Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Both Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust 101 10.19 N/A 1.61 63.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 18 -5.76 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Camden Property Trust and Dynex Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Camden Property Trust and Dynex Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Dynex Capital Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Dynex Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$110 is Camden Property Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.56%. Dynex Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a -58.82% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Camden Property Trust appears more favorable than Dynex Capital Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Camden Property Trust and Dynex Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 43.9%. Insiders held 0.8% of Camden Property Trust shares. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden Property Trust 2.85% -0.97% 2.82% 9.75% 17.83% 15.34% Dynex Capital Inc. -1.17% -3.92% -3.13% -2.48% -9.24% 2.97%

For the past year Camden Property Trust was more bullish than Dynex Capital Inc.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats on 8 of the 8 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.