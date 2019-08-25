Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lifted Position by $456,924; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding by $515,848 as Shares Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 89,678 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 357,057 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 330,586 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 429,586 shares to 546,005 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 33,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,616 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Bank Stocks We’re Watching Now – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBE’s Holdings Imply 19% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 22 shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 13,121 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 816,514 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 77,141 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1.09M shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Com owns 0.66% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 301,279 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 60,668 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 97,001 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 130,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 52,655 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.51 million for 8.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 9,383 shares. Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 323,250 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc reported 786,476 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 347,593 shares. 813,492 are owned by Nuveen Asset. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 598,316 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ci Invs invested in 141,527 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,480 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 3,881 shares stake. 2,797 are held by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma (NYSE:APAM) by 58,857 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $38.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).