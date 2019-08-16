Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Its Boeing Co. (BA) Holding by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 53,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 835,542 shares traded or 70.92% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares to 833,429 shares, valued at $84.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 102,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 410,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Amp Cap Ltd reported 523,517 shares stake. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Hightower Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 2,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 865 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Asset Mgmt One reported 272,985 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 556,366 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 462,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 3 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc invested 2.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx invested in 0.3% or 2,302 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 53,325 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Com owns 1,142 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd owns 1,324 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231,876 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,646 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 5,791 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 20,062 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Mngmt has 2,650 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.