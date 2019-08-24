Camden Property Trust (CPT) Market Valuation Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $313,100; Select Equity Group LP Raised Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 839 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 3,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19B, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.93M shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $201.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 803,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Bluecrest Capital holds 0.03% or 7,981 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.08% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Corda Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.75% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 64,196 shares. Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Telos Mgmt reported 3,797 shares. Invesco reported 419,700 shares. Millennium Limited holds 0.13% or 858,016 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 61,215 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 199,572 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 65,167 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 140,381 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93 million for 20.78 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 35,792 shares to 48,255 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB) by 17,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

