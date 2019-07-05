Camden Property Trust (CPT) Is At $107.72 Formed Wedge; National Security Group (NSEC) Sentiment Is 0.33

Camden Property Trust (CPT) formed wedge up with $110.95 target or 3.00% above today’s $107.72 share price. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has $10.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 147,794 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 1 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 3 reduced and sold their equity positions in National Security Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Security Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The National Security Group, Inc. for 125 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 53,671 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,039 shares.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 75 shares traded. The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) has risen 17.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.18% the S&P500.

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.30 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.