Camden Property Trust (CPT) Is At $106.09 Formed Wedge; PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 18. See PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25

Camden Property Trust (CPT) formed wedge up with $112.46 target or 6.00% above today’s $106.09 share price. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has $10.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.09. About 400,161 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PBF Logistics LP shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). 891 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). 53,830 are held by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen Steers has 92,875 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Llc holds 0% or 47,584 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 432,553 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Pnc Ser has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 10 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 117,458 shares. Sei Investments Communications stated it has 4,968 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.06% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 50,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 41,511 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 0.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Logistics: Strong EBITDA Growth, Backing A Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics to acquire additional 50% stake in Torrance Valley Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PBF Logistics Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company and Provides First Quarter Interim Update – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93 million for 20.72 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $109.75’s average target is 3.45% above currents $106.09 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) rating on Wednesday, July 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.