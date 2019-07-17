Camden Property Trust (CPT) EPS Estimated At $1.27; Last Week Synchrony Financial (SYF) Coverage

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.72% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. CPT’s profit would be $122.79M giving it 21.36 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Camden Property Trust’s analysts see 4.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 363,633 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target. See Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31 New Target: $34 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Upgrade

24/01/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $43 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mirae Asset Investments holds 0% or 5,357 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aperio Gp Ltd Co reported 21,423 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 556,366 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 323,000 shares. Century reported 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 1.01 million are owned by Prudential Fincl. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 197 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P owns 270,271 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Driehaus Cap Management Lc invested in 16,030 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,762 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 839 shares.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.23 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CPT in report on Monday, February 4 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property’s 2019 Dividend Growth Is More Informative Than Its FFO/Share Guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.75 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 8.06 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 33,672 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting