Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust 105 10.74 N/A 1.61 64.34 Equity Residential 78 12.20 N/A 1.47 53.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Camden Property Trust and Equity Residential. Equity Residential appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Camden Property Trust is currently more expensive than Equity Residential, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Camden Property Trust and Equity Residential’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5% Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Equity Residential on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Camden Property Trust and Equity Residential.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Equity Residential 0 3 0 2.00

$110.5 is Camden Property Trust’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Equity Residential is $81.33, which is potential -6.26% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Camden Property Trust looks more robust than Equity Residential as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Camden Property Trust and Equity Residential has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 95%. 1.1% are Camden Property Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Equity Residential’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79% Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51%

For the past year Camden Property Trust was less bullish than Equity Residential.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Equity Residential on 8 of the 11 factors.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.