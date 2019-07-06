Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Lifted Position by $471,367; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Has Increased by Investment House Llc

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 150,281 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests Inc holds 141,527 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Apg Asset Us has invested 1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,556 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.15% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Veritable LP owns 7,096 shares. Putnam Lc reported 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Oakbrook holds 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 5,050 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech invested in 0.05% or 83,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 40,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 347,593 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 176,300 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,950 shares to 66,630 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,860 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Fincl Service reported 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swedbank holds 8.31 million shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. 51,191 are held by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability. Arrow holds 0.53% or 42,555 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,285 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vestor Cap Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,535 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester Cap Advsrs invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 206,557 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc owns 197,900 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 844,644 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company invested in 3,900 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Fiduciary holds 1.37% or 941,446 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares to 193,122 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,995 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).