Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Boosted Stake by $14.97 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Ingersoll (IR) as Share Price Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 143,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 459,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.01M, up from 315,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 342,505 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 16,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 243,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.79 million, down from 259,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 849,423 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 38,278 shares to 63,478 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 59,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.83 million are held by Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 91,917 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 0.27% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 278,474 shares. 218,509 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio holds 0.39% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 700,070 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 17,470 shares. Eqis Capital has 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 115,400 shares. First Tru owns 2,292 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 17,789 are held by Wilen Mgmt. Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 13,519 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 475,842 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 3,956 shares. 6.25 million were accumulated by Ameriprise. Wells Fargo & Mn has 1.33 million shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 651 shares to 13,845 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 17,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,720 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).