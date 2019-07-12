Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Share Value Rose While Ellington Management Group Has Raised Its Stake; As Kelly Svcs (KELYA) Market Valuation Rose, Prudential Financial Raised Position by $904,310

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (KELYA) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 41,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 90,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Kelly Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 8,850 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 13.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Marks National Teacher Appreciation Day by Honoring Paul McDaniel as Florida Substitute Teacher o; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q EPS 74c; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES INC – WITH GERALD ADOLPH’S ADDITION, KELLY SERVICES’ BOARD HAS 10 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Names Nicolae Boariu as National Substitute Teacher of the Year 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYB)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 189.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 28,354 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 147,133 shares to 209,597 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 21,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,940 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

