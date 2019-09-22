Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

This is a contrast between Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 4.23 N/A 3.48 12.86 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.40 N/A 3.98 12.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Camden National Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Camden National Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Camden National Corporation and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 60.6%. Insiders held 2.4% of Camden National Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Camden National Corporation was more bullish than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Camden National Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.