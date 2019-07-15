Camden National Corporation (CAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 4.28 N/A 3.48 12.64 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 6 2.94 N/A 0.12 40.49

Table 1 demonstrates Camden National Corporation and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Republic First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden National Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Camden National Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Camden National Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Camden National Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Camden National Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 2.7% -9.02% -24.46% -26.6% -45.11% -17.25%

For the past year Camden National Corporation had bullish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.