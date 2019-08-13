Camden National Corporation (CAC) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 44 4.13 N/A 3.48 12.86 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.65 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 demonstrates Camden National Corporation and MBT Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MBT Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Camden National Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camden National Corporation and MBT Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Camden National Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MBT Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Camden National Corporation and MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 51.2% respectively. About 2.4% of Camden National Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Camden National Corporation has stronger performance than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors MBT Financial Corp.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.