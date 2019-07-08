Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Comparing side by side

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 42 4.39 N/A 3.48 12.64 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.15 N/A 1.31 12.28

Table 1 demonstrates Camden National Corporation and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Camden National Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta means Camden National Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Camden National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Camden National Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year Camden National Corporation has stronger performance than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Camden National Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.