Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Comparison side by side

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 42 4.42 N/A 3.48 12.64 Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.74 N/A 1.15 14.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Elmira Savings Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden National Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Camden National Corporation is currently more affordable than Elmira Savings Bank, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Camden National Corporation and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Camden National Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Camden National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Camden National Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation -3.64% 3.48% 0.46% 5.98% 0.21% 22.19% Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18%

For the past year Camden National Corporation has 22.19% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -7.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Camden National Corporation beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.