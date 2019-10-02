Camden National (CAC) to pay $0.30 on Oct 31, 2019; Ball Has 1.18 Sentiment

Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CAC) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Camden National Corp’s current price of $42.46 translates into 0.71% yield. Camden National Corp’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 27,444 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 214 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 182 decreased and sold equity positions in Ball Corp. The funds in our database reported: 264.65 million shares, up from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ball Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 154 Increased: 139 New Position: 75.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $23.94 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 47.25 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 3.01 million shares. Mig Capital Llc owns 590,689 shares or 6.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.97% invested in the company for 725,761 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 5.05% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 111,024 shares.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding firm for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $654.28 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, interest checking, saving, and money market accounts. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The firm also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Camden National Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.04 million shares or 1.48% more from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 713,810 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability reported 5,126 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Walthausen And Lc stated it has 178,021 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,614 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Company invested in 3.93% or 158,658 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 8,726 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 27,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). State Street reported 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 7,753 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 200 shares. 181 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Hm Payson And has 23,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

