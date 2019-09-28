Camden National (CAC) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $2.83 Million as Stock Rose; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position by $77.83 Million; Stock Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 271.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 3.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden National Corporation (CAC) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 62,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 558,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, down from 621,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Camden National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 18,099 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Management Ltd reported 278,000 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.41% or 7.97 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc owns 20,619 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Newtyn Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.93M shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Co reported 376 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 300 shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP owns 6.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00 million shares. Southpaw Asset Mngmt LP reported 278,799 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 11,696 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,517 shares in its portfolio. Gvo Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 115,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Na stated it has 1,050 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E may cut power to 124K customers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.04 million shares or 1.48% more from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pdt Partners Limited Liability Company owns 6,204 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 118,955 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 511,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 10,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 200 shares stake. Putnam Fl Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,965 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 66,806 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 5,900 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 25 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Int Gp Inc accumulated 9,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Coastline invested 0.15% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 491,315 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $158.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Analysts await Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CAC’s profit will be $14.02M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Camden National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.06% EPS growth.