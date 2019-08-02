Camden National (CAC) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $500,938; Kadant (KAI) Stake Has Boosted by Blackrock Inc

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 796,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 789,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 78,325 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Camden National Corp (CAC) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 11,402 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 23,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Camden National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 39,373 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 44,416 shares. Us State Bank De owns 181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim Corp stated it has 0.1% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 7,506 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Goldman Sachs owns 26,062 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.77% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Delphi Incorporated Ma holds 0.32% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) or 8,299 shares. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 4,713 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 100 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). State Street stated it has 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $104,638 activity. JORDAN DEBORAH A also bought $28,377 worth of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) on Thursday, March 14. $52,597 worth of stock was bought by DUFOUR GREGORY A on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $7,888 were bought by CAMPBELL JOANNE T.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 19,590 shares to 56,160 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Camden National (CAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Cancer Genetics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow jumps more than 150 points as US-China trade talks to begin next week, Coca-Cola earnings beat – CNBC” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camden National Corp (CAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.01% or 2,745 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 90,020 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 42,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,703 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Fincl Corp has 1.26% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 142,226 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Northern Trust holds 227,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com accumulated 116,700 shares. 14,451 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 327,675 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 56,329 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR) by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).