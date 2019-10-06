Camden National (CAC) Analysts See $0.91 EPS; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Holding By $3.60 Million

Analysts expect Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. CAC’s profit would be $14.13 million giving it 11.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Camden National Corporation’s analysts see 7.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 21,255 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (DO) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 450,000 shares as Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 750,000 shares with $6.65M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) now has $710.50M valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 2.97 million shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 74,933 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 198,810 shares. 43,920 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% or 100,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Principal Financial Grp holds 519,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 0% or 5,388 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested in 89,231 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). First Republic Mngmt Inc stated it has 56,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 11,142 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 27,335 shares to 82,665 valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 16,230 shares and now owns 48,770 shares. Technipfmc Plc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 48.84% above currents $5.16 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) on Wednesday, September 25 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Pareto. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Camden National Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.04 million shares or 1.48% more from 9.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 63,879 shares. 124,300 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Pdt Prtnrs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 9,900 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 66,806 shares. Fiduciary Tru Comm accumulated 19,389 shares. Aperio Group Inc Llc stated it has 8,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Voya Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 7,710 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 5,936 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,862 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 33,351 shares.

