Camden Asset Management LP Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Has Upped; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased by $817,098 as Stock Value Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 4,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 83,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, down from 87,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camden Asset Mgmt LP Ca has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New England Inc has 1,400 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 2,944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.71% or 8,555 shares. North Star Investment has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brookstone Capital holds 1,863 shares. Conning accumulated 11,125 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca owns 1,521 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 107,320 shares. Philadelphia has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Winch Advisory Ltd Company holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability owns 18,135 shares. Ci Invests owns 0.6% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 553,876 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.98% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.84 million shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 20,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,594 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares to 156,183 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Aspiriant Limited Co invested in 4,428 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kidder Stephen W holds 37,234 shares. Parsec Financial Management accumulated 71,484 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Foster Motley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,516 shares. 75,673 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi. Mngmt Pro reported 43 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 94,341 shares. 2,325 are held by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 46,002 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Com reported 5,148 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sarasin Prns Llp holds 146,678 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated has 101,889 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.