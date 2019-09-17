Camden Asset Management LP Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Position by $1.95 Million; Stock Were Volatile; Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.42 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.38. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $12.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 730 shares in its portfolio. 14,339 were accumulated by Barr E S. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd invested in 21,461 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 4,512 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 768 shares. First Advisors LP accumulated 1.93% or 539,243 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 250 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Northrock Partners Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington has 3,066 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. 12,181 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 1,375 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt reported 24,774 shares. Goodman invested in 3.68% or 3,879 shares. Ubs Oconnor holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,850 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 18.85M shares to 32.85M shares, valued at $61.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.