Camden Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Trimmed Holding by $729,168 as Valuation Declined

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.19. About 2.75 million shares traded or 55.81% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 6.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Struggling Houston-based energy co. faces potential September default – Houston Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). S&T National Bank & Trust Pa invested 1.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 2.03 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Los Angeles And Equity Research invested in 0.21% or 560,776 shares. & Management Company reported 0.26% stake. Northern Trust has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Narwhal Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 26,768 shares. Alexandria Lc has 40,752 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,215 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.44% or 48,383 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corp reported 118,775 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 98,930 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated holds 20,799 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares to 925,588 shares, valued at $47.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 20,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,594 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co holds 1.95% or 65,337 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn, Michigan-based fund reported 9,452 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 2,600 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,694 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc holds 273,055 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Provise Management Limited Com owns 2,945 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 1,077 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bell Bank holds 0.14% or 2,631 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).