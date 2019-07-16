Camden Asset Management LP Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Upped by $18.21 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Position

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,929 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 575,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 15.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,881 were reported by First Merchants. Boston Rech Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 105,860 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telos Capital holds 1.14% or 91,361 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Tru Ser Lta accumulated 19,186 shares. 100,365 were reported by Logan Cap. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Llc holds 0.13% or 7,292 shares. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 1.10 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. 84,649 were reported by Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis Advsr LP reported 1.95M shares. Etrade Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massachusetts-based Redwood Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 58,574 were accumulated by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company owns 3.41M shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 37,701 shares to 105,751 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,819 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 135 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 6,502 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,478 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,429 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd stated it has 6,587 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,408 shares. Community Serv Grp owns 4,000 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.62% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 7,680 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 3,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,693 are held by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Alps Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,110 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 22.60 million shares to 30.67 million shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,588 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).