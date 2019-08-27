Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Value Rose; Bb Biotech Ag Holding In Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Was Increased

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. It closed at $39.64 lastly. It is down 43.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $224.69. About 90,532 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Agios Announces FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib) for the Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia with an IDH1 Mutation Not Eligible for Standard Therapy – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:AGIO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 95,360 shares. stated it has 0.09% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Paloma Prns Management invested in 14,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 208,844 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited owns 37,436 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Signaturefd Lc reported 28 shares. Advisory Service Net Lc accumulated 80 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Capital Int Ca accumulated 12,618 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 14,448 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Llc. Amer Grp, a New York-based fund reported 1,161 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,326 are owned by Ameritas Partners Inc. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,226 shares in its portfolio. Burney accumulated 1,094 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 7,713 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sarasin Llp stated it has 2.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Compton Cap Management Ri has 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 432 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,590 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Leavell Invest invested in 4,943 shares. Sun Life invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northern Corp reported 6.79 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 1.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 100,655 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 73,069 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Communication, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,331 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.88M shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 22.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.67M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.