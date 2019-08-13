Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Stock Rose; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Usca Ria Has Trimmed Position by $514,140

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 980,440 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,028 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 13.40 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,634 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 162,075 shares to 188,900 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..