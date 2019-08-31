Camden Asset Management LP Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $18.21 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose While Smith & Howard Wealth Management Raised Holding

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reaves W H And Company accumulated 711,060 shares or 4.54% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 7,384 shares. Kingfisher Cap Llc has 1,410 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 101,102 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 1.95M shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Palladium Lc owns 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,884 shares. 579,811 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.51 million shares. 19,332 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. 146,925 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Montgomery holds 1.05% or 12,210 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 10.21M shares to 33.85M shares, valued at $36.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (Prn) by 981,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.23M shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 252,205 shares. Mckinley Delaware reported 240,636 shares stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.84 million shares. 2.40 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation. Moreover, Marathon Management has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,778 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com holds 133,265 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt reported 122,494 shares stake. Investors stated it has 35.69 million shares. Jupiter Asset reported 110,845 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27 million shares. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Llc reported 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cambridge Advsr Inc has invested 0.49% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North American Mngmt reported 136,024 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 11,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock.