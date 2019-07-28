Camden Asset Management LP Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $18.21 Million; Stock Rose; As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Market Value Rose, Avalon Advisors Lowered by $3.20 Million Its Stake

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 31,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,220 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 33,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 742,248 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum stated it has 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). James Rech Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 30 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 50,121 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 7,142 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,071 were reported by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Uss Mngmt Ltd owns 226,185 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability invested in 1,954 shares. Hartford Financial reported 12,000 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 1,287 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc has 1,228 shares. Investors reported 1.06M shares. West Oak Capital Lc owns 16,323 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co holds 26,475 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 115,249 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 700,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (Prn) by 981,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.23M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 84,268 shares to 239,284 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX) by 5,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).