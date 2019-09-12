Camden Asset Management LP Cut Its Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Holding by $1.95 Million; Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Stock Price Were Volatile While Gagnon Securities Raised Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.06 million market cap company. It closed at $7.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 13,740 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). Gagnon Secs Ltd Company accumulated 748,074 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.63% or 472,836 shares in its portfolio. S Squared Technologies Ltd Llc owns 690,074 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 264,999 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $159.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.