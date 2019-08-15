Camden Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) Holder Foster & Motley Lowered Holding by $457,600 as Stock Price Rose

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $216.62. About 1.21M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 30,642 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 33,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.07. About 1.34 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.64 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.