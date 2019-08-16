Cambridge Trust Company Upped Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Stake By $411,744; 683 Capital Management Cut Truecar (TRUE) Holding By $7.81 Million

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Truecar Inc (TRUE) stake by 37.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as Truecar Inc (TRUE)’s stock declined 21.12%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 2.16 million shares with $14.32M value, down from 3.46M last quarter. Truecar Inc now has $397.13M valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 910,011 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TrueCar, Inc; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program

Cambridge Trust Company increased Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 4,289 shares as Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 122,328 shares with $11.76M value, up from 118,039 last quarter. Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr now has $204.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 1.45M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS SECOND FDA APPROVAL FOR LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS SANDOZ HAD A TOUGH FIRST QUARTER, STRONG PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE US BUT CONTINUED PRICE PRESSURES THERE, LOOKING FORWARD TO UPCOMING BIOSIMILARS LAUNCHES; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: NOVARTIS’S SALE OF JV STAKE COULD BE CREDIT POSITIVE,

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,116 shares to 62,094 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLF) stake by 54,771 shares and now owns 140,412 shares. Select Sector Spdr (XLB) was reduced too.

