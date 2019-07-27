Cambridge Trust Company Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $1.66 Million; Symmetry Peak Management Raised By $2.70 Million Its Netease (Call) (NTES) Holding

Cambridge Trust Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 16,438 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 303,236 shares with $30.70 million value, up from 286,798 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) stake by 746.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 11,200 shares as Netease Inc (Call) (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 12,700 shares with $3.07M value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Netease Inc (Call) now has $30.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Cambridge Trust Company decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,991 shares to 80,284 valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 9,357 shares and now owns 11,891 shares. Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co holds 99,273 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability invested in 0.86% or 129,945 shares. First Retail Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 109,924 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 1.19M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ranger Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Com owns 10,182 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 2,373 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability. Asset Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 410,484 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,561 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 1.32% or 238,200 shares. American Asset accumulated 10,066 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $245 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

