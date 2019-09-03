Cambridge Trust Company Stake In Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Was Has Upped; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Increased Its Holding by $919,497 as Shares Rose

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 5,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 74,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 69,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 7,803 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 19,037 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.04% or 2,332 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.61% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Clean Yield Group accumulated 0.02% or 248 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability owns 5,322 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,640 shares. Interest Ca reported 0.3% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Victory Capital invested in 356,347 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company accumulated 2,048 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Scout Investments Incorporated holds 73,547 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 1,634 were reported by Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 39,944 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 26,702 shares to 223,872 shares, valued at $35.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,023 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability has invested 3.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sei Invs holds 0.03% or 169,181 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Inc stated it has 85,918 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 84,668 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% or 573,135 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,067 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 1.07M shares. Cutler Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.93% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 5,262 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 55,862 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 13,313 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 872,723 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited owns 250,000 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 22,266 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.