Cambridge Trust Company Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $8.10 Million; WISDOM HOMES OF AMERICA (WOFA) Sellers Increased By 27.68% Their Shorts

WISDOM HOMES OF AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:WOFA) had an increase of 27.68% in short interest. WOFA’s SI was 14,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.68% from 11,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 25.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 41,965 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 207,891 shares with $40.19 million value, up from 165,926 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company has market cap of $585. The firm was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has 1.74% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 112,250 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 115,003 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 19,332 shares. 54,250 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru Comm. Barometer Mgmt Inc accumulated 81,523 shares. 7,680 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 1,071 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,149 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New England Private Wealth holds 2,694 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has 0.33% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 327,356 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Exchange Capital invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beach Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.18% or 9,140 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 39,542 shares to 215,076 valued at $27.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) stake by 17,856 shares and now owns 252,564 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.