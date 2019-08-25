Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position By $307,104; Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sellers Increased By 7.07% Their Shorts

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) had an increase of 7.07% in short interest. BTN’s SI was 21,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.07% from 19,800 shares previously. With 21,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s short sellers to cover BTN’s short positions. The SI to Ballantyne Strong Inc’s float is 0.16%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 3,322 shares traded. Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) has declined 47.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BTN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ballantyne Strong Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTN); 29/05/2018 – BALLANTYNE STRONG INC – ON MAY 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER INSTALLMENT PAYMENT AGREEMENT NEC FINANCIAL SERVICES – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Strong/MDI Reaches Agreement with Eclipse Screens and Adds Curvilinear Screens for Themed Applications to Its Product Lineup; 10/03/2018 Hometown Source: Wrestling: Ballantyne’s state title is twice as nice; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Spo; 14/03/2018 – Ballantyne Introduces Luxury, Artisanal Limited-Edition Collection; 19/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne Named Chairman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority; 15/03/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 08/05/2018 – Ballantyne Strong 1Q Rev $15.8M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 44 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.84 million activity. $46,630 worth of stock was bought by Fundamental Global Investors – LLC on Thursday, May 23. Roberson Mark D. bought $3,871 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Another recent and important Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Ballantyne Strong Announces the Appointment of Mark Roberson as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the retail, financial, government, and cinema markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.77 million. It operates through two divisions, Cinema and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers and library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 6.54 million shares or 0.05% more from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Company reported 25,123 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 410,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 16,632 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 78,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 19,098 shares. Ariel has invested 0.08% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Susquehanna International Group Llp reported 17,861 shares stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,129 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) for 345,518 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN).

