Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 2.08 million shares with $40.20M value, down from 2.10 million last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.05B valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 4.45M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,749 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 282,222 shares with $39.45 million value, down from 285,971 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Inv has 1.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fil Limited has 2.73M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 7.87% or 670,058 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd invested in 1.17% or 9.69M shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 6,217 shares. Birinyi holds 0.57% or 9,450 shares. 23,576 were reported by Greystone Managed. City Holdings Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 34,356 shares. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 192,350 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,553 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 163,368 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 10,548 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated holds 1.07% or 40,978 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.21M shares. 38,000 are held by Utd Fire Gp Incorporated.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stake by 4,003 shares to 33,146 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (EEM) stake by 8,316 shares and now owns 453,821 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry bought $34,738 worth of stock or 1,985 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $29.30’s average target is 83.70% above currents $15.95 stock price. Parsley Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 7 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, April 22 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 167,256 shares to 175,940 valued at $34.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 8.18M shares. Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Advsr Llc reported 88,315 shares. 209,834 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 6,957 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 120,000 shares. 871,628 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 35,255 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13,654 shares. Regions reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 979,558 shares. American Natl Insur Tx owns 81,185 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fjarde Ap holds 62,703 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.