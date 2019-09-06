Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $324,148 as Stock Value Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by $375,700

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (SM) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 3.73 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 62,094 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 68,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 30.02 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch by 10,589 shares to 452,828 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 21,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,890 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc invested in 0.27% or 152,303 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.61% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.34 million shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Viking Fund stated it has 24,000 shares. Money Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,858 shares. 18,200 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us reported 1.03M shares. Edgar Lomax Va, Virginia-based fund reported 750,483 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 339,393 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial Corp has 74,604 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 178,766 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 101,252 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 232,899 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0.36% or 407,985 shares. Wright Investors Inc has 1.98% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 55,200 shares to 701,793 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 623,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).