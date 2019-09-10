Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $535,353 as Stock Price Rose; The J.M. Smucker Company Com (SJM) Holder First Merchants Lifted Stake by $358,208

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, down from 94,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company Com (SJM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 39,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 36,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in The J.M. Smucker Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 734,715 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “J.M. Smucker Is Getting Strangled By Lower Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are The J. M. Smucker Companyâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker: Well Short Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Smucker Misses Q1 Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.79M for 31.59 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Comments on Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

