Cambridge Trust Company Lifted Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $337,452; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Upped Holding

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 163,060 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 157,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 490,425 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $528.71. About 147,765 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,724 shares to 533,184 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 52,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,138 shares to 1,119 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 49,386 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc stated it has 9,900 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 193,120 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Qcm Cayman Ltd accumulated 442 shares or 4.95% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 19,592 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 31,924 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 103,434 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 4,720 shares. Victory Cap invested in 87,196 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.13% or 53,837 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 475 shares. Atika Cap Management Llc invested in 12,999 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated owns 48 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 129 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.