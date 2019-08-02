Cambridge Trust Company Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX); As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Strategic Advisors Has Decreased by $855,360 Its Position

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 10,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 5.14 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 01/05/2018 - Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 25/05/2018 - IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/03/2018 - AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/04/2018 - AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 24/04/2018 - LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT' OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC - UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 04/05/2018 - STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 10,797 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 213,229 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 23,034 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 1.71% or 33,450 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,754 shares. Capital Sarl reported 59,140 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.29% or 131,083 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tctc Holding Ltd Liability invested in 178,997 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Lc invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or holds 2.13% or 82,263 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated accumulated 11,528 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 157,855 shares. Bridges Invest Inc holds 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 126,793 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 204,506 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,022 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $9.34 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Sale Of A Stake In Heineken Does Not Change Favorable View Of The Brewery, Mexico’s FEMSA Says – Forbes Now” on September 19, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Mexican Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell in Trumpâ€™s World – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 14, 2016.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,991 shares to 80,284 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 26,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,872 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).