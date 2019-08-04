Cambridge Trust Company Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE); 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position by $749,819 as Valuation Declined

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 41,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 207,891 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.19M, up from 165,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 10.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.78 million shares traded or 92.69% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares to 30,946 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,003 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. 5,000 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares with value of $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Fir Tree Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.82% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). D E Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.12M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 36,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 178,970 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.06% or 283,482 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 60,338 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 16,493 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 85,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). First Republic Invest Management reported 63,500 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 452,749 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 18,135 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 34,092 shares. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telemus Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 22,031 shares. Smithfield Com holds 0.3% or 14,135 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom reported 3,686 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 2.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 70,589 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 209,210 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny invested in 0.55% or 15,689 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha invested 1.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 205,654 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bankshares Of Stockton has 0.54% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oakworth Capital owns 4,003 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 3,191 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc by 52,712 shares to 7,629 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).