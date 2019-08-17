Cambridge Trust Company Increases Holding in Prologis (PLD); As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Increased Its Position by $2.73 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 295,883 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, up from 279,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02M shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 183.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 9,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “EMX Royalty (TSXV: $EMX.V) (NYSE: $EMX) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,380 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 11,263 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 25,200 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 329,040 are owned by Creative Planning. Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 71,660 shares. 58,622 are held by Patten Group Incorporated. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 52,492 shares. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reliance Of Delaware holds 14,292 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 18.62M shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. 14,484 are owned by Profit Investment Mgmt Lc. Everence reported 44,583 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Com has 0.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,453 shares. Invsts has 1.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,345 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Marshall Wace Llp holds 798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hsbc Holding Public holds 0.17% or 1.27M shares. 68,069 were reported by Dnb Asset As. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 36,649 shares. 4,462 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 140,542 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited has 4,403 shares. 16,241 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co. Utd Capital Advisers invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eii Management invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.42% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.13 million shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,357 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 5.46 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.