Cambridge Trust Company Increased Holding in Visa (V) by $333,840; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Its Position

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 278,653 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 276,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.