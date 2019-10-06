Cambridge Trust Company Holds Stake in Watsco (WSO); Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Lincoln Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $928,305 as Market Value Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 68.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 15,526 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 633,939 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 17,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 64,519 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 46,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 214,434 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,588 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 93,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 176,903 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,970 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 3,962 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Scotia Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nordea Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 34,376 shares. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture has 3.41% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 38,222 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 19,477 shares. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 278 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 634,823 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invs owns 1.78% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 34,115 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,062 shares. Nomura owns 49,710 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 599,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt owns 3,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,841 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 14,756 shares. Century Companies has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 10,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com reported 2,409 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 153,696 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,560 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,987 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 1.34% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 8,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44,521 shares to 170,555 shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,032 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE).