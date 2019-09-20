Cambridge Trust Company Holds Position in American Express Co (AXP); Southern Co (SO) Holder Verity Asset Management Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 302 shares to 24,814 shares, valued at $46.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 231,453 shares to 254,385 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.