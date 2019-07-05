Cambridge Trust Company Holds Holding in First Republic Bank (FRC); Wunderlich Securities Has Lowered Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $456,688 as Share Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 195,698 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 187,688 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 808 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Corp holds 290 shares. 14,677 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James & Associate holds 406,486 shares. Mengis Cap Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop Incorporated reported 56,836 shares. Schnieders Lc reported 0.84% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 327,346 were reported by Invesco Ltd. 289,536 are owned by Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru owns 14,182 shares. Webster National Bank N A has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG) by 39,828 shares to 64,322 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mnaexiq Etf Tr Iq Arb Merger Arbitrageetf (MNA) by 34,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 36,059 shares to 45,148 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc by 52,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,629 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC).

