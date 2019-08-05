Cambridge Trust Company Holding in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Boosted by $499,800 as Stock Declined; Western Digital Com (WDC) Stake Raised by Argi Investment Services Llc

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 63,699 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 46,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.69M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 158,019 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, up from 150,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 1.13 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,998 shares to 504,023 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,037 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Allwrld Ex Us Etf (VEU) by 8,531 shares to 59,775 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 58,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Spy Dec 20 19 235.0 C (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

